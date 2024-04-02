News
Guns n’ prawns: The strongman who ruled Sandeshkhali’s blue economy
Romita Datta 10 min read 02 Apr 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Summary
- Sheikh Shahjahan rode a bike, wore his shirt short so that his pockets could exhibit three revolvers. Sandeshkhali became his self-declared fiefdom. He forcefully grabbed agricultural plots and converted them into ponds, particularly for shrimp farming, villagers allege. What was his modus operandi?
Kolkata: As an unemployed youth, with not much of education, Sheikh Shahjahan’s interest in politics was primarily to run errands for political leaders and flaunt his importance among his peer group. Born to a poor wage earner in the 1980s, and growing up at his maternal uncle’s home in Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, Shahjahan felt the need and urgency to carve out his own identity. His maternal grandfather, Moslem Sheikh, was a member of the gram panchayat. Shahjahan used this political proximity to the hilt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less