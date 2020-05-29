Gurgaon: 18 more areas added to containment zones

Gurgaon: 18 more areas added to containment zones1 min read . 09:43 AM IST
- The review of these containment zones in Gurgaon will take place only after no case is reported in next 28 days
- Gurgaon now has 63 containment zones
GURUGRAM : As the corona positive cases rose in Gurugram, the administration has added 18 more areas to the containment zones, taking the total number to 63. The decision was taken on Thursday in a review meeting headed by Gurugram DM Amit Khatri.
The areas included in the containment zones are Gali Number 1 and 7 in Sarhaul village, Om Nagar, Police station road Dundehera, Shakti Nagar gali number 2, Shivaji park gali number 1,2,3 and 4, Anand Garden gali number 2, Ashok garden gali number 3, Rattan Garden gali number 5, Swaroop Garden gali number 6, Krishna Nagar gali number 2, Jyoti Park, Khandsa village near Shyam public school, Khandsa road near HSM school, Palam Vihar extension near RBS school, Rajiv colony gali number 2, Dadawas in Pataudi village and Shikohpur village.
"As per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, we have declared same number of buffer zones along every containment zone. The review of these containment zones will take place only after no case is reported in next 28 days," said Khatri.
Ashok Vihar, Dev Jewelery Shop, Nandi Dhm and Chotu Raam Chowk were declared containment free zones as no new case has been reported from there in the last 28 days.
