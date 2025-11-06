Gurgaon air quality is ‘hazardous’ today, AQI nears 700 - Check air quality in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Jaipur & more

The air in Gurgaon (now Gurugram) turned toxic on Thursday morning, with the air quality index reaching 700 at 8:30 AM, according to AQI.in. This has pushed the air quality in Gurugram to ‘hazardous’ levels, as smog engulfed the city skies.

Social media was flooded with netizens sharing screenshots showing an AQI of 899 from 7:00 AM on November 6, as they hoped that the administration would declare a health emergency and shut schools and offices.

“Gurugram AQI is more than 800 today. It's hazardous for my kid to go out to attend school. As a parent, I request to close down schools,” said an X user.

