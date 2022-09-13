Gurgaon: Bomb scare at 5-star hotel in a mall. Details here

Gurgaon: Bomb scare at 5-star hotel in a mall. Details here1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
The Gurgaon police and bomb squad have reached the spot
The Gurgaon police and bomb squad have reached the spot
A bomb threat call received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.
A bomb threat call received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.
The Gurgaon police and bomb squad have reached the spot.
The Gurgaon police and bomb squad have reached the spot.
“Haryana | A bomb threat call received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram. Police present at the spot," said Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF.
“Haryana | A bomb threat call received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram. Police present at the spot," said Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.