Home / News / India /  Gurgaon: Bomb scare at 5-star hotel in a mall. Details here

Gurgaon: Bomb scare at 5-star hotel in a mall. Details here

01:41 PM IST

The Gurgaon police and bomb squad have reached the spot

A bomb threat call received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.

The Gurgaon police and bomb squad have reached the spot.

“Haryana | A bomb threat call received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram. Police present at the spot," said Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

