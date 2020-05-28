Gurgaon COVID-19: Not wearing a face mask? Be ready to pay 500 fine

Not wearing a face mask in public places will now cost you a fine in Haryana. In a move to mitigate the coronavirus spread in the state, Haryana government has imposed a fine of ₹500 for not wearing a face cover. The same amount of money will be charged if anyone spits in public.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said Station House Officers (SHOs), Executive Officers of local bodies, Block Development Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and doctors in hospitals could impose the fine which has to be paid on the spot.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said Station House Officers (SHOs), Executive Officers of local bodies, Block Development Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and doctors in hospitals could impose the fine which has to be paid on the spot.

If anyone refuses to pay the penalty, proceedings will be carried out against the person under Section 188 of the IPC. The notification of charging a fine were issued by Director General Health Services under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

“If we want to enjoy relaxations, these restrictions are mandatory," Vij added.

Four districts — Gurugram, Sonepat, Faridabad and Jhahhar — located in the NCR were worst-affected by coornavirus pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana increased to 1,381 today.

At least 12 policemen tested positive for novel coronavirus in Haryana's Jhajjar. The state government issued directions to provide and make it mandatory for the policemen on duty to don gloves, masks and other safety gear.

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 19 days, according to the state government. The recovery rate in the state stood at 66%. As many as 838 people were cured for the disease.

"If we leave four districts located in the NCR and the cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat, Haryana will be the number one state in the country to contain the virus," Vij said on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 count inched towards 1.6 lakh-mark. The states witnessed over 6,500 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Delhi registered a biggest spike in daily COVID-19 tally. At least 792 people tested positive for the virus in the national capital.

