The Gurugram administration has advised private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

“Whereas it has been intimated by India Meteorogical Department, Meterologocal Centre, Chandigarh that there is possibility of light to moderated rain with thunderstorm lightning and gusty wind ( 40-50 kmph) likely over Gurgaon district and adjoining areas throughout today i.e. 23.05.2022. The situation may lead to waterlogging and falling of trees at certain locations of the city. Therefore, private institutions/Corporate Offices are advised to guide their employees to work from home for today 1.e. 23.05.2022 so that traffic congestion on road can be avoided and repair renovation works of civil amenities can be done smoothly by the Government agencies." read the advisory issued by Gurugram district administration

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across Gurgaon today morning as several vehicles broke down on submerged roads.

Waterlogging was reported in many areas including the service lane on Narsinghpur stretch on Delhi-Gurgaon highway, Rajiv chowk, Signature tower, Sohna road, Golf Course road, Atul Kataria chowk, near DLF phase 1 metro station, Mata Mandir road, Vatika chowk, Agrasen chowk, Kanhai chowk, MDI chowk, Bakhtawar chowk, South City-2, Sector 31/40 road and sector 42/47 chowk.

The Gurgaon traffic police took to Twitter asking people to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

“We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," the traffic police tweeted.