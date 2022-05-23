Gurgaon issues work-from-home advisory to offices. Know why

“Whereas it has been intimated by India Meteorogical Department, Meterologocal Centre, Chandigarh that there is possibility of light to moderated rain with thunderstorm lightning and gusty wind ( 40-50 kmph) likely over Gurgaon district and adjoining areas throughout today i.e. 23.05.2022. The situation may lead to waterlogging and falling of trees at certain locations of the city. Therefore, private institutions/Corporate Offices are advised to guide their employees to work from home for today 1.e. 23.05.2022 so that traffic congestion on road can be avoided and repair renovation works of civil amenities can be done smoothly by the Government agencies." read the advisory issued by Gurugram district administration