Gurgaon metro extension: Govt clears Huda City Centre to Cyber City corridor

The chief secretary, who reviewed the performance of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) in the 50th meeting of the board of directors on Friday, said the Metro rail corridor from Rezangla Chowk up to Sector 21 in Dwarka has already been approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and is being further sent to the central government for approval.

