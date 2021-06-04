A Gurgaon-based NGO, which claims to have been helping Covid patients, on Thursday claimed that its oxygen centre was destroyed by some unidentified people. NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is backed by cricketer Rishabh Pant, alleged that its centre was "destroyed forcefully" and the "belongings were damaged"

Also Read | How they got sick? China urged to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the Foundation said: "Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damaged. To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 sq. ft. land at or near the City Centre of Gurgaon."

🆘🚨We need your help!



Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damanged.



To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 sq. ft. land at or near the City Centre of Gurgaon.



Please help us spread the word#COVID19India pic.twitter.com/EJBd0ZDxTK — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) June 3, 2021

The Foundation’s community development director, Harteerath Singh, alleged that beds were damaged and tents and banners were torn down by some “goons".

According to PTI, Singh said that the foundation had lodged a complaint with the police. He also said that some “local goons" who reached the spot also took away power generators and cut the power supply.

“Our CCTVs were also cut because generators were taken away. We were lucky that we did not have any patients as it was the morning. But people were coming to refill their oxygen cylinders," he said.

Singh further claimed that he had been receiving death threats for the past few days and the police have been informed about it.

Also Read | A confrontation over the pandemic’s origin is brewing

The police have informed that they have received a complaint from the Foundation and that the matter is under investigation. As per the police, the preliminary investigations have revealed that the place in Sector 61 where the NGO had set up its oxygen centre had been taken on lease by a tent house which had subsequently allowed it to set up the facility.

According to the report, a police official said that the Foundation had taken the space from the tent house owner based on a verbal agreement. "As there have been no patients at the facility for past few days, they had asked them to vacate the place. A dispute seems to have risen. We are investigating who was involved in vandalizing the facility," the official told the news agency.

On May 8, Rishabh Pant had announced that he was supporting Hemkunt Foundation in its fight against Covid. He pledged an undisclosed amount to procure oxygen cylinders with beds and kits for the affected patients.





"I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country," Pant said this in a statement posted on Twitter.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.