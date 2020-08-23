Gurugram: A part of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram's Sohna Road on late Saturday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that two people suffered injuries and both have been admitted to the hospital.

"Slab of elevated corridor in Sohna Road, Gurugram collapsed. There have been two injuries and both are admitted to hospital. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) team, SDM and civil defence team are at the site," Chautala tweeted.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Prashant Panwar said that area has been cordoned off and traffic has been diverted.

"We got information around 10:30 pm about the incident. When the incident took place, no construction was going on. Two people suffered minor injuries and there no casualties. The site has been cordoned off. NDRF team also reached," Panwar told ANI.

"We have diverted traffic. We will not resume normal traffic until we get go-ahead from NDRF. We will follow all the due process. No case has been registered yet in the incident," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

