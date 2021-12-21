Gurgaon police on Tuesday reported a traffic congestion on the NH-48 at Kherki toll towards Delhi due to heavy vehicle pressure. They also notified that they are present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.

Additionally, Gurgaon Police notified on Twitter, “traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at kapriwas towards jaipur due to heavy vehicle pressure. Our traffic officials is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted."

The air quality in the national capital slipped back into the 'Very Poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 369 on Tuesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes as the city is experiencing a cold wave and residents woke up to fog and mist.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality over Delhi-National Capital Territory (NCT) is likely to remain in the upper end of the 'Very Poor' category till Christmas, owing to slow/calm winds and poor ventilation conditions but is predicted to improve after that.

"The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in upper end of Very Poor category but improve after December 26," IMD said.

"The predominant surface wind is likely to remain calm in Delhi with mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning today. The predominant surface wind is likely to remain calm in Delhi with partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning tomorrow," it added.

As per SAFAR, the air quality will degrade further but remain in the 'Very Poor' category, "due to cold wave conditions and moderate wind speed".

On Monday Delhi air quality was recorded in the 'Poor' category.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida, according to SAFAR was recorded to be 319 while that in Gurugram was 306.

