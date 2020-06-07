Gurgaon: Private hospitals to face action if patients refused treatment

The Gurugram district administration has warned private hospitals of strict action if they refused to admit or treat coronavirus-infected patients. "We will register FIRs against private hospitals if they refuse to admit or treat corona patients, especially pregnant women, in the district. We have issued notice in this regard," said VS Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, and COVID-19 nodal officer.

The district administration also announced helpline number 108 for ambulance service on Saturday.

The district administration also announced helpline number 108 for ambulance service on Saturday.

On Saturday, Gurugram reported 129 corona positive cases. Gurugram now has 1,692 corona cases, including 1,345 patients admitted in different hospitals.

The health officials claim that majority of the corona cases are from containment zones and possibly got infected from earlier infected patients.

"We are in the process of contact tracing to reach out to every person who came in contact with corona-infected patients. Gurugram has 66 containment zones and all of them are monitored through SDM-ranked officers," he said.

"Earlier, the ambulance services are regulated through the Civil Hospital. Now, we have dedicated helpline number where anybody can call for ambulance. A separate call centre has set up in the Mini Secretariat here, which will be operational round the clock with a dedicated team of 12 operators," said Ashok Sangwan, Divisional Commissioner.

"Gurugram has 17 ambulances, of which four are used for ferrying corona patients. Besides, we have 4 donated ambulances which will be operational soon," said Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri.