Gurgaon authorities ask employees to work from home tomorrow after heavy rains2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 10:57 PM IST
- Gurgaon authorities have asked offices to work from home tomorrow to avoid traffic jam and flooding after heavy rainfall
Listen to this article
In view of heavy rainfall alert on Friday, the Gurgaon district administration has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in district to guide employees to work from home tomorrow to avoid traffic congestion and ensure repair work of roads and drains.