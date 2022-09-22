In view of heavy rainfall alert on Friday, the Gurgaon district administration has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in district to guide employees to work from home tomorrow to avoid traffic congestion and ensure repair work of roads and drains.

Following heavy downpours in Delhi and the NCR today, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads.

#WATCH | Haryana: Delhi-Gurugram expressway inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/anHlIPWyw0 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The IMD said earlier, "Haryana & Chandigarh on 22nd East Uttar Pradesh during 22nd, 23rd,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 22nd-24th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September 2022."

"Scattered and fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd -25th," the weather bureau said.

Massive traffic jams as rain lashes Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police Helpline received 23 calls related to traffic jam today, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees from various parts of the city.

Traffic jam related calls from Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Azad Market, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon among others were received following heavy rains.

Waterlogging was also reported from AIIMS flyover, Rajdhani Park to Mundka, Nigambodh Ghat, near Mayapuri flyover among others, they said, adding that uprooting of trees were reported from Burari and Abai Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter to guide commuters about the traffic situation.

"Traffic is affected on the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.

"Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan," it said in another tweet.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it added.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 58.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 108.5 mm in September till now.