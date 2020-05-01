Home > News > India > Gurgaon tightens cross-border movement rules to contain Covid-19
Gurgaon tightens cross-border movement rules to contain Covid-19

Updated: 01 May 2020, 09:41 AM IST

  • The Gurgaon administration has imposed stricter restrictions on the entry of people from outside the district
  • Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods-services, certain government offices, and those with movement passes are exempted

Two days before the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end, the Gurgaon administration has imposed stricter restrictions on the entry of people from outside the district. The fresh curbs which came into force today morning is done to curb the growth in the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana.

The order which will come into force from 10 am today shall remain in force till further orders and may be reviewed on periodic basis as per the prevailing circumstances.

The enforcement shall be strictly carried out at all border check posts and police nakas under supervision of a duty magistrate along with continuous videography.

Among those who will be given exemption include authorised government officers/staff belonging to Union Ministries of Home, Finance and Defence, Department of Post, Disaster Management, National Informatics Centre, FCI, those specially issued a restricted movement pass by authorised officers of Centre and Haryana governments, ambulances, ATM cash vans, LPG/oil tankers, supply of essentials vegetables, milk etc.

Any violation shall invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, the order issued by the Gurgaon district magistrate said.

If the cross-border movement is unavoidable, those travelling will have to download the Arogya Setu application, and will undergo thermal and symptomatic screening at border check posts when entering Gurgaon, it said.

Meanwhile, the total reported cases of coronavirus in Haryana reached 313, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry. Among the total people infected as on date, 209 have recovered and 3 have died. The maximum number of positive cases are from Nuh (57), followed by Faridabad (42), Gurgaon (38).

