Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Gurgaon recorded 16.68 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 7.02 °C and 22.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:26 PM



Gurgaon AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 293.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Gurgaon is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.61 °C and a maximum of 22.33 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Gurgaon is 293.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Weather prediction in Gurgaon for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Gurgaon Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 13, 2024 16.68 Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.31 Scattered clouds December 15, 2024 19.58 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 19.62 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 20.58 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.85 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 20.30 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.38 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 23.53 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.82 °C Broken clouds Delhi 19.03 °C Sky is clear