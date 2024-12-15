Hello User
Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 15, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 15, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 16.75 °C on December 15, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 7.02 °C and a maximum of 22.45 °C.

Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Gurgaon recorded 16.75 °C on December 15, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 7.02 °C and 22.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:27 PM

Gurgaon AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 182.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 16, 2024, Gurgaon is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.06 °C and a maximum of 22.99 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 12%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Gurgaon today stands at 182.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather prediction in Gurgaon for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Gurgaon Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 16, 202416.75Sky is clear
December 17, 202420.50Sky is clear
December 18, 202420.81Sky is clear
December 19, 202420.01Sky is clear
December 20, 202420.38Sky is clear
December 21, 202420.55Sky is clear
December 22, 202419.15Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.1 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.59 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.26 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad22.2 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad22.53 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.05 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

