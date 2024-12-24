Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 17.84 °C on December 24, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.02 °C and a maximum of 20.21 °C.

Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Gurgaon recorded 17.84 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.02 °C and 20.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:31 PM

Gurgaon AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 310.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Gurgaon is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.14 °C and a maximum of 22.14 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 42%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

In Gurgaon, the AQI today is 310.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

 

 

Weather prediction in Gurgaon for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Gurgaon Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 202417.84Few clouds
December 26, 202419.89Sky is clear
December 27, 202420.77Sky is clear
December 28, 202422.03Light rain
December 29, 202419.73Light rain
December 30, 202419.89Sky is clear
December 31, 202419.18Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.