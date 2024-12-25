Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Gurgaon recorded 18.11 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.02 °C and 22.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 53% with a wind speed of 53 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:31 PM

Gurgaon AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 303.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Gurgaon is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.49 °C and a maximum of 23.27 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 33%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





In Gurgaon, the AQI today is 303.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Gurgaon for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Gurgaon Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 18.11 Few clouds December 27, 2024 21.31 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 17.76 Light rain December 29, 2024 15.97 Light rain December 30, 2024 18.45 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 18.92 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 18.92 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds