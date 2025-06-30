Gurgaon weather today: Citizens wake up to first Monsoon shower, get relief from heatwave

Gurugram witnessed brief rainfall early this morning, marking the first shower of the monsoon this year. According to the India Meterological department (IMD), wet spell is likely to take place in the next five days, with thunderstorms and lightning in the district.

Gurugram district areas see various levels of rainfall as of 7:30 am Tehsil: Gurugram. . 2.(M.M)

Sub Tehsil: Kadipur .. 1. (M.M)

Sub Tehsil: Harsaru 1.(M.M)

Tehsil: Wazirabad... 2.(M.M)

Sub Tehsil: Badshahpur... . Nil.(M.M)

Tehsil: Sohna .. 20.(M.M)

Tehsil: Manesar .. Nil.M.M)

Tehsil: Pataudi ... Nil.(M.M)

Tehsil: Farukh Nagar ... Nil.(M.M)

Different places saw roads waterlogged following downpour. However, it gave a relief from scorching heat. The monsoon arrived early this time as IMD said the southwest monsoon included the whole country on June 29, nine days prior to the usual July 8.

The city could expect light to moderate rain in the next two days, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul told TOI.

He added, “Light to moderate rain is likely at many places from July 1 to 4 and at most places on June 29 and 30 and at a few places thereafter in the state. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely on June 29 to 30 at isolated places in the state. No large change is likely in maximum temperatures during the next five days in the state. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places from July 1 to July 3 in the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on June 29 and 30 in the state.”

The IMD says minimum temperature for Gurgaon is 26°C to 33°C maximum today. Gurgaon weather on July 1 will be from minimum 25°C to 33°C maximum. It states “generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers”.