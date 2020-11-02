A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points.

The call for the agitation was given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti. According to police, youths in large numbers blocked a rail track in Bharatpur’s Bayana.

Due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, train movement has been affected between Hindaun City - Bayana section in Rajasthan. In Kota Division of West Central Railway, tracks have been blocked between Dumariya - Fateh Singhpura section. In view of this, few more trains have been diverted by Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, the details of these affected trains are as under:

DIVERSION Of UP TRAINS:

1. Train No. 09022 Lucknow - Bandra Terminus Special train, journey commencing on 01.11.2020 will be diverted via Bharatpur - Bandikui - Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur.

2. Train No. 02264 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Pune Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Mathura Jn. - Jhansi - Bina - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Nagda.

3. Train No. 00950 Guwahati - Okha Parcel Special train, journey commencing on 31.10.2020 will be diverted via Agra Fort - Bina - Ruthiyai - Kota.

4. Train No. 00936 Palwal - Ahmedabad Parcel Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Palwal - Delhi - Rewari - Jaipur - Palanpur.

5. Train No. 02952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Jhansi - Bina - Sant Hirdaram Nagar- Nagda.

6. Train No. 02954 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mumbai Central Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Jhansi - Bina - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Nagda.

7. Train No. 02926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Jhansi - Bina - Sant Hirdaram Nagar- Nagda.

8. Train No. 02963 - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Udaipur City Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Jaipur - Ajmer - Chanderiya.

9. Train No. 02416 New Delhi - Indore Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Rewari - Sawai Madhopur - Nagda.

DIVERSION OF DOWN TRAINS

1. Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special train, journey commencing on 01.11.2020 will be diverted via Nagda - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Bina - Jhansi - Mathura.

2. Train No. 02413 Madgaon - Hazrat Nizamuddin Special train, journey commencing on 01.11.2020 will be diverted via Nagda - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Bina - Jhansi - Mathura.

3. Train No. 09041 Bandra Terminus - Ghazipur City Special train, journey commencing on 01.11.2020 will be diverted via Sawai Madhopur - Jaipur - Bandikui - Bharatpur - Agra Fort.

4. Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special train, journey commencing on 01.11.2020 will be diverted via Sawai Madhopur - Jaipur - Bandikui - Bharatpur - Agra Fort.

5. Train No. 09025 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Nagda - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Bina - Jhansi.

6. Train No. 02415 Indore - New Delhi Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Nagda - Sawai Madhopur - Rewari.

7. Train No. 02964 Udaipur City - Hazrat Nizamuddin Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Chanderiya - Ajmer - Jaipur - Rewari - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Delhi.

8. Train No. 02951 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Nagda - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Bina - Jhansi.

9. Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Nagda - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Bina - Jhansi.

10. Train No. 09038 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special train, journey commencing on 02.11.2020 will be diverted via Agra Fort - Bharatpur - Bandikui - Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS :

1. Train No. 02953 Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Special train, journey commencing on 2.11.2020 has been rescheduled to depart at 21.00 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 17.40 hrs.

