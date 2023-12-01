Gurpatwant Pannun assassination: US in direct talks with India on alleged plan to kill Khalistani leader, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on the indictment of an Indian national involved in a plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has commented on the indictment of an Indian national, allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate a US-based Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Blinken, speaking in Tel Aviv, described the matter as a significant ongoing legal case.
This indictment alleges that an unnamed Indian government employee referred to as CC-1, collaborated with others, including the accused Nikhil Gupta, in this assassination attempt. Gupta, apprehended and now under custody, faces a murder-for-hire charge with a potential ten-year prison sentence. Czech authorities arrested Gupta on June 30 under the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic.
The alleged assassination plan
The indictment details that earlier in 2023, the Indian government employee allegedly directed a plot from India to assassinate the separatist leader, a US citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City.
Gupta, under the guidance of CC-1, allegedly contacted someone he believed to be a criminal associate. However, this individual was a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The source introduced Gupta to a supposed hitman, an undercover DEA officer. The Justice Department claims Gupta offered $100,000 for the assassination.
