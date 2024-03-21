Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: ‘Serious issue…working with India to hold accountable those responsible’, US says
Last year, Indian national Nikhil Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun. Gupta has been charged that he was working with an Indian government employee and had agreed to pay an assassin $1,00,000 to kill Pannun
The Biden administration on Wednesday officially said that the US is working with India to hold accountable those behind a plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
