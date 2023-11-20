NIA books ‘terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening Air India passengers in viral video
Pannun, the self-proclaimed General Counsel’ of the outlawed ‘unlawful Association’, SFJ, is in the eye of the storm following the video messages urging the Sikhs not to fly on Air India planes on and after 19th November claiming threat to their lives if they flew on Air India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against ‘listed individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his latest viral video threatening the passengers flying and Air India Airlines with a global blockade and closure of the operations of the airline from 19th November.