The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against ‘listed individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his latest viral video threatening the passengers flying and Air India Airlines with a global blockade and closure of the operations of the airline from 19th November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NIA has booked Pannun under sections 120B, 153A & 506 of the IPC and sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Pannun, the self-proclaimed General Counsel’ of the outlawed ‘unlawful Association’, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is in the eye of the storm yet again following the release and circulation of video messages on various social media platforms urging the Sikhs not to fly on Air India planes on and after 19th November claiming threat to their lives if they flew on Air India. Pannun also threatened that Air India would not be allowed to operate in the world. Pannun’s assertions and threats have triggered a high alert as well as investigations by security forces in Canada, India and certain other countries where Air India flies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his video messages, released on 4th November, Pannun had urged Sikhs to stop flying on Air India planes on and after the said date, citing potential threat to their lives. He also issued a warning to the Government of India that "The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) would remain closed on the 19th of November." IGIA, located in New Delhi, is one of the world’s busiest airports.

As part of his concerted plan to promote terror acts in India to revive terrorism in India, Pannun has been creating a false narrative around the issues prevailing in the state of Punjab, especially with regard to Sikh religion, by promoting enmity between the Sikhs in the country and other communities. The latest threat is in line with the same narrative, which Pannun has actively promoted in the past by threatening & attempting to disrupt essential transportation network systems, including the Railways, as well as Thermal Power Plants in India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GoI), had, on 10th July 2019, banned SFJ as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for its activities. On 1st July 2020, Pannun was listed as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the GoI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pannun has been under NIA lens since 2019, when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against him. In September 2023, the NIA had confiscated his share of the house and land of the lister terrorist in Amritsar (Punjab) and Chandigarh UT. Non-Bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the NIA Special Court on 3rd February 2021 and he was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on 29th November 2022.

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for more information)

