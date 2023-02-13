Artist Lalitha Lajmi, who acted in Taare Zameen Par, passes away at 90
- Lalita Lajmi is the sister of Hindi film director, producer, and actor Guru Dutt
Artist Lalitha Lajmi, Guru Dutt's sister, passed away on Monday, 13 February, at the age of 90. Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF) , Mumbai, informed of the imminent artist's passing away.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×