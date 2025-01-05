Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 holiday: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti marks the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru. In 2025, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on January 6, Monday.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a public holiday for several regions across India, such as Punjab, Haryana. Schools in these regions are likely to be closed.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Holiday: Are schools closed on Monday? Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday is a restricted holiday in India, meaning that schools and other employees can choose, whether to observe it. Schools, and other educational institutions are likely to be closed only in those areas such as Chandigarh, Haryana among others, where Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is observed as a public holiday.

Other schools, depending on their religious observance, also have Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday: What is open or closed? Government institutions and offices, businesses and banks do not have Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holiday, and would remain open. Only banks in Chandigarh would remain closed on Monday, January 6, for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Depending on which state you are currently living in, it is advisable to check with banks and other offices before planning any important task.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 holiday: Significance One of the key reasons for celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is that he was the founder of the Khalsa community. Hence this day is of prime importance to the Sikh community, and is observed as a restricted holiday. Guru Gobind Singh was known for promoting justice, equality, and righteousness in a society marked by violence. The Khalsa represented bravery, selflessness, and the fight against atrocities and injustice.