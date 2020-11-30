Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Rahul Gandhi extends greetings to people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. "Away from ego, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught me truth and brotherhood. I pay tribute to him. Best wishes to all of you, Guru Purab. #GuruNanakJayanti2020," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

On Sunday, while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people saying, "Tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world."

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

