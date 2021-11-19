Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Is today a bank holiday? Check other bank holidays this month1 min read . 06:37 AM IST
Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among a few others due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima today
All banks, including private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to four days across different parts of the country starting from today. Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among a few others due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima today.
Gurpurab, more commonly known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, is the day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of the Sikh Gurus. This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru will fall on November 19.
Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
List of bank holidays in November 2021 starting today
November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima
Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among a few others due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima
November 21, 2021 – Sunday
Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday
November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi
Banks will observe a holiday in Karnataka on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi
November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem
Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Seng Kutsnem
November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday
All banks across the country remain shut on fourth Saturday
November 28, 2021 – Sunday
Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday
