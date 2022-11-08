Guru Nanak Jayanti: Anand Mahindra extends wishes on Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Dev is believed to be born on 15 April 1469 into a middle-class Hindu family in Punjab. It was always said that Gurunanak Dev ji was always different from other students and had an inquisitive mind towards religion. His teachings about ‘Ik Omkar’ meaning ‘God is one’ resonates in every part of the world within his followers. His teachings promoted equality among people regardless of caste, gender, creed, etc.