Guru Nanak Jayanti: Anand Mahindra extends wishes on Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Anand Mahindra extends wishes on Gurupurab2 min read . 12:12 PM IST
On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, industrialist Anand Mahindra extended his wishes on Twitter on Tuesday
On the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, Mahindra Group’s chairman, Anand Mahindra, extended wishes to people across India on Twitter on Tuesday.
In his tweet, he expressed his gratitude to be a part of a nation that has been the birthplace of Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
“A very Happy #Gurupurab to you all. We are blessed, as a country, to have been the place of birth of this great soul. His teachings advocated selfless service to humanity, prosperity, and social justice for all. Never has the world needed to heed his words more…" tweeted Anand Mahindra on Tuesday.
In addition to Anand Mahindra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other eminent personalities have also wished people on the Guru Nanak Jayanti on Twitter.
Gurunanak Jayanti is widely celebrated among people of the Sikh community across the world to mark the birth anniversary of the revered Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Dev Ji is the first Guru of Sikhs and founded Sikhism.
On this occasion, people of the Sikh community carry out huge processions with immense enthusiasm. They visit Gurdwaras to offer prayers, conduct langars and meet people to celebrate Gurupurab every year.
Every year, Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary is celebrated in the Kartik maas. The day falls in the month of October-November as per the Gregorian calendar. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day during the Kartik maas. This year, the Guru Nanak Jayanti is coinciding with the last total lunar eclipse of the year.
Guru Nanak Dev is believed to be born on 15 April 1469 into a middle-class Hindu family in Punjab. It was always said that Gurunanak Dev ji was always different from other students and had an inquisitive mind towards religion. His teachings about ‘Ik Omkar’ meaning ‘God is one’ resonates in every part of the world within his followers. His teachings promoted equality among people regardless of caste, gender, creed, etc.
He wrote ‘Guru Granth Sahib Ji’, the holy book of Sikh religion. It consists of 974 hymns and spreads the message of peace, humanity and selfless service towards people.
