Home >News >India >Guru Purnima: Only 'symbolic snan' allowed in Haridwar'; devotees to carry negative Covid report

Guru Purnima: Only 'symbolic snan' allowed in Haridwar'; devotees to carry negative Covid report

Guru Purnima: Haridwar district administration has allowed only symbolic 'snan' on July 24
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST Livemint

  • Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' will be able to participate in the snan
  • Only devotees with a negative RT-PCR report carried out in the last 72 hours will be allowed to participate

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Haridwar district administration has allowed only symbolic 'snan' on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' will be able to participate in the snan, Haridwar district administration said.

Only devotees with a negative RT-PCR report carried out in the last 72 hours will be allowed to participate, but they won't be allowed in the 'snan', the district officials added.

"In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and a possible third wave, only a symbolic 'snan' will be held in Haridwar on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' to participate in the snan," the Haridwar district administration said on Saturday, according to ANI.

