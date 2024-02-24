Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated in North India to mark the birth anniversary of the renowned saint and poet. It falls on February 24, 2024, and is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, is a festival celebrated in North India. Guru Ravidass Jayanti holds special significance in Punjab as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a renowned saint and poet.

Guru Ravidas or Raidas was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century CE.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 falls on February 24, 2024, on the Purnima Tithi of the Magha Month. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and spiritual leader. The day is marked with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Date This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be observed on February 24, 2024, coinciding with the full moon day in the month of Magha.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Who was he? Guru Ravidas, also recognized as Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas, Ravidas was born in the village of Sir Gobardhanpur, near Varanasi in what is now Uttar Pradesh, India. His birthplace is now known as Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan.

Despite his impoverished background, he gained fame through his teachings on human rights and equality.

Guru Ravidas' profound impact is evident in Guru Granth Sahib, which includes some of his poetic compositions. Guru Ravidas also influenced spiritual figures like Meera Bai, who revered him as her spiritual mentor.

Guru Ravidas taught removal of social divisions of caste and gender, and promoted unity in the pursuit of personal spiritual freedom.

Ravidas is venerated as a guru in the modern regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, he was a poet, social reformer and spiritual figure.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Significance To commemorate Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary, devotees celebrate with joy and fervor. Nagarkirtans, processions accompanied by singing of Gurbani, are organized, and special aarti is performed. Many devotees visit sacred rivers to take a holy bath, while others offer prayers at temples dedicated to Guru Ravidas. One of the grand ceremonies takes place at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Seer Goverdhanpur, Varanasi, where the Guru was born.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees of Guru Ravidas from across the nation come together to celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paying homage to the teachings of the revered Guru.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Wishes -Guru Ravidas Jayanti reminds us of the beauty of acceting each other for who they are and seeing no differences. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

-May this day bring you hope, joy, happiness and good fortune. Have a great Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

-Love can conquer everything in the world, and on Guru Ravidas Jayanti, may we remember the precious teachings of Guru Ravidas.

