Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Who is Sant Ravidas? | All you need to know

Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on Magh Purnima. Guru Ravidas, born in 15th century, advocated for human rights and equality, with his teachings followed by many.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: A great Saint, philosopher, poet, and social reformer of the 15th century, Guru Ravidas is well-known for his contributions to the Bhakti Movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To mark the 647th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Guru Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at Varanasi on Friday. His teachings are hugely followed by a large number of people and have brought them to the right path in life.

Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti is hugely observed in the Northern part of India including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When is Guru Ravidas Jayanti observed? Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on February 24 every year. Based on the Panchang calendar, the occasion is observed on Purnima Tithi, which began at 3:33 PM on February 23 and will end at 5:59 PM on February 24.

Who is Guru Ravidas? Guru Ravidas is popularly known by different names like Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas. He was born in 1377 CE in Seer Govardhanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Since his birth, Guru Ravidas devoted his life to advocating for human rights and equality. He was a revered poet and a renowned philosopher. Notably, a few of his compositions were also included in Guru Granth Sahib Ji. His place of birth is now known as Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan.

He is one of the most famous personalities of the nirguna sampradaya (sant parampara) and was one of the prominent leaders of the North Indian Bhakti movement. He also became a symbol of opposition to untouchability in society by the higher caste people for lower caste people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is Guru Ravidas Jayanti observed? The day is observed to mark his birth anniversary. Despite belonging to a community whose initial occupation was in leatherwork, Ravidas shifted his focus to spiritual pursuits, spending much of his time on the banks of the Ganges. Throughout his life, he associated with Sufi saints, sadhus, and ascetics. At the age of 12, Ravidas was married to Lona Devi, and they had a son named Vijay Dass.

