New dates of special functions, scheduled from March 24-28 at Anandpur Sahib, would be decided after April 1

AMRITSAR : Various 'Gurmat Samagams' (religious events), which were scheduled to be organised by the SGPC at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, have been postponed.

"The programmes of 'Hola Mohalla' would be celebrated with 'Khalsai Jaho-Jalal' (awe-inspiring appearance)," Kaur said.

Special functions dedicated to the 400th 'Prakash Purab Shatabdi' of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib, scheduled from March 24-28, have been postponed, the SGPC chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The new dates of these functions would be decided after April 1," she added.

Kaur said on the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla', a religious fair, the Rupnagar district administration made the COVID-19 test mandatory only for international pilgrims.

She said the Rupnagar deputy commissioner had spoken to her on phone and clarified that no such condition had been imposed on other pilgrims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

