After the disappearance of Gurucharan Singh, well-known for his role as Sodhi in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," a video has emerged on social media, shedding light on his movements just before he went missing.

The viral CCTV footage shows Singh crossing a traffic intersection in New Delhi's Palam area, with a backpack on his shoulders.

The police have reviewed this footage and have launched an investigation into the actor's disappearance.

“Actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22 evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said, adding, “We are looking for footage and we have even found many vital clues through technical investigation. According to the CCTV footage, he was last seen near the airport with a backpack."

CCTV footage near his residence is being checked to know more about his route from his house to Delhi airport. PTI reported citing Police sources that a team of two officers of the special cell on Saturday visited Singh's house and marked the area to collect more information on his route and other activities done him after stepping out of the house.

Meanwhile, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, urged Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to expedite efforts to solve the missing person case of actor Gurucharan Singh, ANI reported.

“Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular Bollywood serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ has been Missing since April 22, 2024, from Delhi Airport. His father has filed a missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi. The entire Bollywood and Indian Film Industry stand with Gurucharan Singh's family at every step," Gupta said.

Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

(With inputs from agencies)

