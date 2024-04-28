Gurucharan Singh missing: CCTV footage shows ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor in Delhi's Palam| Watch
Police are investigating the disappearance of actor Gurucharan Singh after CCTV footage near Delhi airport shows him with a backpack, while footage near his residence is being checked for more clues.
After the disappearance of Gurucharan Singh, well-known for his role as Sodhi in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," a video has emerged on social media, shedding light on his movements just before he went missing.
