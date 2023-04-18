A day after a video went viral on social media platforms in which a Sewadar at Golden Temple can be seen denying entry to a woman with a tricolor painted on her face, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) apologized for the misbehavior.

In the viral video, the Sewadar can be heard saying objectionable things like “This is Punjab, not India." He even misbehaved with the woman and the person accompanying her when they objected to the remark.

The SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal released a video statement responding to the controversy and said "Every place of worship has its code. Sewadars have to implement this code. In this incident, the Sewadar was provoked and he said certain things. I wholeheartedly apologize as general secretary if anyone has misbehaved with any Yatri."

The general secretary also expressed shock that the incident was linked to Khalistan. He added that the Sikh community has sacrificed a lot for the respect of the tricolour.

"I am shocked at the kind of responses this incident has received on Twitter, linking it to Khalistan."

"Do these people know that the Tricolour receives respect across because of the sacrifices of the Sikh community? Nine out of 10 people who gave up their lives during the freedom struggle were Sikhs."

Despite the fact that the general secretary apologized, Sarabjit Singh, the guard responsible for making the controversial statement, did not express any remorse.

"She was wearing a skirt. I told her about dignity and asked her to cover her body. Legs should be completely covered. Everybody is welcome at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) but with dignity," Sarabjit Singh said in a video.

"Conversation between devotee and Sewadar should not be portrayed negatively. I strongly condemn the narrative being created against the Sikhs on social media about the viral conversation of a female devotee," SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said