Gurudwara committee apologises as Golden Temple sewadar denies entry to woman with Tricolour2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:14 PM IST
- The general secretary of the SGPC expressed shock that the incident was linked to Khalistan
A day after a video went viral on social media platforms in which a Sewadar at Golden Temple can be seen denying entry to a woman with a tricolor painted on her face, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) apologized for the misbehavior.
