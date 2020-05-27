Gurugram: With 33 more people including 12 cops tested positive of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in Guguram touched 317.

The 12 police personnel who were tested positive were deployed in different containment zones while 21 others came in contact with patients who were earlier tested positive.

Of the total cases, 151 are active cases admitted in different private and government hospitals whereas 166 have been discharged and 10 are under close surveillance of health officials in quarantine centres.

118 positive cases have been recorded in Gurugram since lockdown 4.0.

ACP Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, PRO Gurugram Police said, "We are worried as the cops are getting infected despite quality safety gears been provided to them. We will soon hold a review meeting over this."

Of 21 cases, six were reported from Sarhaul Sector 18, thre from Cyber City Shankar Chowk, two cases each from Vipul Belmote and Hari Nagar and one each from Windsor Court Galeria DLF phase 4, Kanhai village, Shakti Park, Dundehera, Lime Tree housing society Sector 45, Sector 10, Sector 18 residential society and Sector 15.

Dr JS Punia, a civil surgeon of Gurugram said: "Since, some of the cases appeared in new areas, we have recommended to the DM office to declare those places as new containment zones."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via