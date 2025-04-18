Gurugram air hostess sexual assault case: Muzaffarpur resident arrested, worked as technician in hospital

Gurugram air hostess sexual assault case: In a shocking development of events, the police have arrested a technician working at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the 46-year-old flight attendant who was on ventilator support in the hospital.

Advertisement

Hospital technician arrested The accused has been identified as Deepak, 25-years-old, who had joined Medanta five months ago. He is a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who had been living in Gurugram for some time, police officials told PTI.

The accused, Deepak had joined Medanta after completing his bachelor's in Operation Theatre Technology from a private university in Gurugram.

Muzaffarpur resident confessed to crime Gurugram DCP Arpit Jain said that during the interrogation, Deepak confessed to the crime.

"Over 50 employees of the hospital and some doctors were questioned, and footage from 800 CCTV cameras was examined. After multiple analyses, we finally identified the accused and arrested him today. He has confessed to the crime," Dr Arpit Jain, DCP (headquarters), who led the special investigation team in the case.

Advertisement

Read More

Accused to be produced in court The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday, April 18 for further proceedings, and the probe is still underway, police added.

What happened to the air hostess? The incident came to light when the 46-year-old flight attendant lodged a complaint on April 14. She alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram while she was on a ventilator in the ICU. Advertisement

According to police reports, the woman stated that two nurses were present in the room during the incident but did not intervene.

“On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me,” read the woman's complaint as per police reports.