Home >News >India >Gurugram apartment declared containment zone after 20 residents test positive for Covid-19
A health worker conducts Covid-19 tests in New Delhi (PTI)
A health worker conducts Covid-19 tests in New Delhi (PTI)

Gurugram apartment declared containment zone after 20 residents test positive for Covid-19

2 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 11:21 AM IST Staff Writer

The Covid-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,047 on Saturday with three more fatalities, while 199 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,610

An apartment complex in Gurugram's Sector 67 was declared a Covid-19 containment zone on Saturday after 20 people residing in its premises tested positive, news agency ANI reported quoting a district health department official.

The residents were tested after three people were found infected with the coronavirus.

"First, three cases were reported, after which testing camp was set up. Around 20 persons tested positive. So, we declared it as a containment zone. More tests are being conducted," said J Prakash, an official from the health department.

Covid-19 in Haryana

The Covid-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,047 on Saturday with three more fatalities, while 199 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,610, a health department bulletin said.

One fatality each was recorded in Gurgaon, Ambala and Karnal districts, it said.

During the past 24 hours, the count of new cases doubled in Gurgaon, from 29 a day earlier to 62 on Saturday, while Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula reported 33, 29 and 20 new cases respectively.

The number of active cases in the state jumped from 1,103 on Friday to 1,205 on Saturday while 2,66,358 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate was 98.43 per cent, it stated.

Apartments as containment zones

With an upsurge in Covid-19 cases being witnessed across the country, several apartments in Mumbai and Bengaluru have also been declared containment zones or sealed

An alert was sounded in an apartment in Bengaluru last week after ten people were found Covid-19 positive. Prior to that, 103 people at an apartment complex in the city were tested positive for coronavirus.

According to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner, they had organised a program at the apartment and tested positive in the Covid-19 test they underwent later. Most of those who tested positive are below the age of 60.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 127 buildings. The BMC had said that any residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus would be sealed.

