A woman was killed and two people were trapped under the rubble when a portion of an apartment building collapsed, an official said. A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.

Initial reports said the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it.

Chintels Paradiso' housing complex roof collapse:

Local MLA Rakesh Daultabad on Friday said strict action will be taken against the builder over construction material quality in the Gurugram apartment's roof collapse case.

Speaking to ANI, Daultabad, who represents the Badshahpur Assembly seat, which covers substantial parts of Gurugram, said action will be taken against the builder over the construction material quality, while a thorough probe will be conducted to find the reasons for the incident.

"We are focussing on rescue completion to save lives right now. I met the person who is partially trapped. He is fine. Two persons are currently trapped in the debris," he said.

