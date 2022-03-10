Gurugram: Apartments in 7 projects of Chintels Paradiso cannot be sold

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The projects concerned are Chintels Paradiso-12.306 acres Group Housing and Chintels Serenity- 20.169 acres Group Housing in sector 109; Chintels Corporate Parks- 3.2 acres in sector 114; Shoba City- 39.379 acres Group Housing in sector 108, among others
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The authorities in Gurugram stopped Chintels Paradiso from selling apartments under its seven projects,
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The authorities in Gurugram stopped Chintels Paradiso from selling apartments under its seven projects,
Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order and also said that the move "only applies to transactions between the said developer and first-time buyers and not on third party transactions".
"The Gurgaon administration has ordered stoppage of the registration of Conveyance Sale Deed or any other property related documents for projects relating to developers of Chintels Paradiso until further notice. The administration has stopped the sale and purchase in 7 projects, including an under-construction one.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Gurgaon administration has ordered stoppage of the registration of Conveyance Sale Deed or any other property related documents for projects relating to developers of Chintels Paradiso until further notice. The administration has stopped the sale and purchase in 7 projects, including an under-construction one.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The projects concerned are Chintels Paradiso-12.306 acres Group Housing and Chintels Serenity- 20.169 acres Group Housing in sector 109; Chintels Corporate Parks- 3.2 acres in sector 114; Shoba City- 39.379 acres Group Housing in sector 108, among others. The said projects are under Chintels India Limited, Chintels Export Pvt. Ltd, Ashok Solomon and Intels India Pvt. Ltd," the order stated.
"The projects concerned are Chintels Paradiso-12.306 acres Group Housing and Chintels Serenity- 20.169 acres Group Housing in sector 109; Chintels Corporate Parks- 3.2 acres in sector 114; Shoba City- 39.379 acres Group Housing in sector 108, among others. The said projects are under Chintels India Limited, Chintels Export Pvt. Ltd, Ashok Solomon and Intels India Pvt. Ltd," the order stated.
Meanwhile, the district administration of Gurugram has finalised the temporary rehabilitation plan for Chintels Paradiso residents, asking the builder to work out a permanent settlement proposal by tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the district administration of Gurugram has finalised the temporary rehabilitation plan for Chintels Paradiso residents, asking the builder to work out a permanent settlement proposal by tomorrow.
The builder has been directed to pay ₹25,000 per flat for size 1,785 sq. ft., ₹30,000 for flat having size of 2,050 sq. ft and ₹37,000 per flat for 2,630 sq. ft. as rent per month (average ₹14/sq.ft).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The builder has been directed to pay ₹25,000 per flat for size 1,785 sq. ft., ₹30,000 for flat having size of 2,050 sq. ft and ₹37,000 per flat for 2,630 sq. ft. as rent per month (average ₹14/sq.ft).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The owners will also be provided with one time lumpsum amount of ₹40,000 to the owners presently staying in these towers and along with it the builder will also be required to be paid as demanded by the "movers and packers" company, to be engaged by builder.
The owners will also be provided with one time lumpsum amount of ₹40,000 to the owners presently staying in these towers and along with it the builder will also be required to be paid as demanded by the "movers and packers" company, to be engaged by builder.
The order states that the owners of E, F, G and H Towers are at liberty to shift to the place identified by them and above charges shall be paid by builder with commitment that rent of 3 months along with commitment in writing for payment of rent for total 11 months shall be paid or till the finalization of report of IIT, Delhi based upon which further directions shall also be issued by the Committee.
The order states that the owners of E, F, G and H Towers are at liberty to shift to the place identified by them and above charges shall be paid by builder with commitment that rent of 3 months along with commitment in writing for payment of rent for total 11 months shall be paid or till the finalization of report of IIT, Delhi based upon which further directions shall also be issued by the Committee.