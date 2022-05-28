Gurugram: Around 100 residents fall ill at housing complex in 48 hrs; here's why

Gurugram: Around 100 residents fall ill at housing complex in 48 hrs; here's why1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
- Gurugram: The health department examined 200 residents of DLF Westend Heights condominium and treated 96 people for nausea and vomiting
Panic gripped a gated housing complex in Gurugram, Sector 53 after nearly 100 residents fell ill in two days. The city's health department examined 200 residents of DLF Westend Heights condominium and treated 96 people for nausea and vomiting. Besides, a two-year-child was rushed to the hospital as his health condition deteriorated.
The district health authorities are investigating the matter but the health worsened because of alleged contaminated drinking water.
“A majority of people residing in the society started falling ill Thursday night. People were vomiting and had diarrhea and stomach aches. They rushed to doctors and by Friday morning, every house had at least one ill person," Ritu Bhariok, a resident of the condominium, said.
"We have stopped using regular water and got mineral water cans as of now. While many were checked by the health department team, others rushed to private hospitals," she said.
Meanwhile, the residential society has barred all residents from using regular water for drinking and also closed the swimming pool.
The society's Resident Welfare Association president Rajiv Sant refused to comment on the matter, saying he was out of town.
According to a health department official, the condominium has 370 flats where around 1,500 people live.
