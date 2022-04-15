Gurugram authorities start door-to-door vaccination campaign as Covid cases rise

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes after Gurugram reported over 100 cases over the last four consecutive days. It accounts for around 13% of the country's total active cases at present
Authorities in Gurugram have started a ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19.
This comes after the district reported over 100 cases over the last four consecutive days. It accounts for around 13% of the country's total active cases at present.
"People are not showing interest in completing vaccination schedules and are showing poor interest for taking booster dose. We will now go vaccinate them door to door," said Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer.
He said the administration will urge the people to get a booster dose for themselves, and vaccinate the eligible children too.
The sudden spike has left the state and central governments perturbed, with Haryana home minister Anil Vij sending ACS Rajiv Arora to review Covid readiness in the district.
The local administration held a special meeting with all private hospitals and mandated testing of the entire staff, patients, and symptomatic attendants employed there.
The city will soon increase its testing capacity to 5,000 tests a day, as compared to 1,500 currently, officials said.
In Gurugram, a majority of the newly infected people were seen to have travelled in the recent past, especially to Goa.
The city reported 150 cases on Friday, taking the number of total active cases to 589.
Covid situation in Delhi
Neighbouring Delhi too is seeing a slight hike in new coronavirus infections, resulting in a rise of nearly 48% in the number of home isolation cases.
The daily cases have been on the rise in the last few days while the positivity rate has been registered in excess of one per cent since 4 April when it had stood at 1.34%.
In view of this, the Delhi government on Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals.
"Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose," read a statement.
India rolled out precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday.
Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost ₹225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of ₹150 per shot as a service fee over and above this cost.
