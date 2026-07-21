Gurugram basketball pole collapse leaves 24-year-old with spinal fractures; residents allege negligence

A 24-year-old man suffered three spinal fractures after a basketball pole collapsed on him while he was playing with friends in a society in Sector 84, Gurugram, according to TOI.

Kartik Dalal, a resident of up-market Antkrish Heights, was seen in CCTV footage on Sunday evening playing basketball when one of his friends briefly hung onto the pole. The entire pole then collapsed onto Dalal, who was standing under the basket. He was trapped under the frame until others pulled him out. Dalal was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90, where he is undergoing treatment.

Tamanna Dalal, Kartik's sister, told TOI, “My brother was simply playing basketball with his friends when the pole suddenly collapsed on him. He has suffered three major spinal fractures. This could have claimed his life. This is gross negligence on the part of the builder, the maintenance agency, RWA and everyone responsible for the upkeep of the premises”. She added that the family approached the police, but no FIR had been filed at the time of speaking to the press.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the basketball pole collapse in Gurugram? ⌵ The basketball pole collapsed when a friend of Kartik Dalal briefly hung onto it, leading to the entire structure crashing down onto him. 2 Why do residents allege negligence regarding the basketball pole incident? ⌵ Residents claim negligence due to several reported maintenance issues with the pole and other facilities, along with inaction from the management despite warnings about the pole's unstable condition. 3 How severe were the injuries sustained by Kartik Dalal from the pole collapse? ⌵ Kartik Dalal suffered three major spinal fractures from the incident, which his family described as potentially life-threatening. 4 What actions have residents taken following the basketball pole accident? ⌵ Residents have demanded an inquiry into the negligence and an independent audit of the society's maintenance practices from the Antkrish Heights Buyers' Association. 5 Should management be held accountable for the basketball pole collapse? ⌵ Yes, residents argue that management, including the builder and maintenance agency, should be held accountable for not addressing the reported safety concerns regarding the basketball pole.

She also alleged that the incident wasn't taken seriously by the residential society. She provided further details to TOI, saying: “The guards did not even arrange an ambulance. It was the children playing with my brother who rushed to help him. Some people dismissed the incident by saying, ‘Only the pole fell, the child is alive.’ They don't understand how serious a spinal injury can be. No one from management even came to the hospital or contacted the family.”

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Buyers’ association demands inquiry The Antkrish Heights Buyers' Association has alleged negligence in the maintenance of common facilities and has demanded an inquiry into the incident. It also called for an independent audit of the society’s maintenance practices.

Association President Retired Commander Yogesh Chauhan told TOI, “The condition of the pole had been brought to the notice of management several times by residents and players, but no corrective action was taken. The pole was improperly fixed in the ground, making it unsafe. This accident was completely avoidable."

Residents had also repeatedly reported several maintenance issues in recent years, ranging from falling plaster to repeated lift failures and even unsafe children's play equipment.

Pattern of collapses in recent months This is the latest in a series of accidents involving basketball poles collapsing over the last nine months. In each of the three other instances, men were killed, according to NDTV.

Most recently, in April, Vishal Verma, 20, a second-year student at Tolani Maritime Institute, died after the backboard fell on his head. The cadet was doing pull-ups on the basketball hoop when the entire frame collapsed on him, reported NDTV.

In November, two separate incidents took place in Haryana. In Rohtak, Hardik Rathi, selected for the National team, passed away when a pole collapsed onto his chest. A few weeks earlier, a 15-year-old student, Aman, passed away in the Bahadurgarh district when an iron pole fell on him in a similar incident.

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