Gurugram biker hit-and-run: Accused says he didn't know biker was a woman, ‘I tried hard to save’ | Watch video

The accused in the Gurugram woman biker hit-and-run case has broken his silence in the matter. Identified as Karan Kalyan Baisla, the accused said that he didn't know that the biker was a woman. He denied deliberately hitting her and said that he was being teased by a group of bikers.

Gurugram woman biker hit-and-run case The incident took place on Sunday on Golf Course Road in Gurugram when a speeding car rammed into a woman on a bike. The collision knocked her off the motorcycle and sent her skidding several metres along the road. Her bike was dragged by the car on the road.

The accused admitted the road accident was his fault. He said that he fled from the scene fearing that he might get attacked by the bikers.

A video of the accident has now gone viral on social media, prompting an outrage over It. The video was shared by the victim. According to PTI, Bainsla said that he lost control of his car near a U-turn, which caused the collision.

The sports bike of the victim is identified as Siya as per her social media posts. She alleged that Bainsla struck her from the side with his car while overtaking.

Siya sustained minor injuries. The whole incident was recorded by a camera mounted on her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike.

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Accused admits mistake Bainsla, who is a gym owner, described himself as an international kabaddi player. According to PTI, he told a news channel that he was travelling with his sister and two cousins when the incident took place.

"I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," he said.

Bainsla claimed that about 20 to 22 motorcyclists had sped past him. He said that he didn't realise a woman was among them. He said that he had asked them to slow down.

"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said, as per PTI.

‘I’m being harassed' Bainsla said he told his brother that they should stop after the collision. However, he said he changed his mind after the bikers allegedly began abusing him.

"My family was with me, so I feared they might beat us up if we stopped. I even stopped the car at a red light to speak to them and explained that it wasn't my fault. After that, my brother refused to stop there," he said.

"There isn't a single case against me from the past. Now, I am being harassed," he added.

He said in a viral video, "Do you think I am going around hitting girls' bikes on the roads?"

"If I had to hit someone, I would have hit from behind," he said.

"I didn't know there was a woman among them," he also said, adding, "There were 22-23 people among them. In this video, why were only two shown? I said, 'It's good that you drive well but don't tease us again and again. You'll get hurt'."

"I tried very hard to save them," he further claimed.

"I don't lie," he said separately, adding, “I did feel bad for that girl.”

Naveen Bainsla, the accused's lawyer, told the media, "My client was returning from a relative's place in Delhi with his family. Around 25 riders were constantly overtaking my client; the woman was driving at 140-170 kmph when she took a right and my client took a left, which resulted in the collision."

The car involved in the accident was registered in the name of Manish, who said that his friend Kalyan had borrowed his vehicle. "I work in the Army and yes, it is my vehicle. I was at work and my friend Kalyan Singh had borrowed my car," Manish said.

Allegations by victim According to victim Siya, she was riding her sports bike with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road when a car began following them. She alleged that the occupants approached her and started misbehaving. She said that when she asked them to maintain their distance, they asked her to stop the bike.

She also claimed that the car driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Siya said the car subsequently struck her motorcycle from the side while overtaking, which caused her to fall as shown in the video.

Siya said she would file an FIR by Monday evening and take legal action.

Latest update Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident after the video surfaced on social media. A case against the accused driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station has been registered, confirmed ACP Abhilaksh Joshi.

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