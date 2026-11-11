Gurugram biker lands 67 challans worth ₹4.06 lakh: No helmet, no insurance, no PUC

Gurugram traffic police seized a two-wheeler carrying 67 outstanding traffic challans worth ₹4.06 lakh during a routine checking drive on Monday. The vehicle was found to have repeatedly violated traffic regulations, including riding without a helmet and operating without valid insurance, news agency PTI reported.

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A traffic police team stationed at the Damdama traffic signal stopped the motorcycle for a routine inspection. Upon checking its registration details, officers discovered that 67 challans had been issued against the vehicle for various traffic violations.

What were the traffic violations? Most of the pending challans were related to riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, and failing to possess a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

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The rider was also unable to furnish any of the motorcycle's documents when asked by the police. Following the inspection, the traffic personnel impounded the vehicle in accordance with the rules.

Gurugram traffic police issue advisory to motorists The traffic police department has urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and ensure they carry valid vehicle documents, including insurance and PUC certificates.

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It also appealed to motorists to settle their pending challans and adhere to traffic regulations. The department emphasised that following traffic rules was important not just to avoid fines but also to protect the safety of other road users.

Rs. 40 Lakh in challans cleared in three days on Challanwala Meanwhile, Gurugram-based Challanwala, an online platform that facilitates traffic challan payments, recorded a significant increase in usage during its Diwali festive offer. Users added 9,32,120 new challans to the platform during the period. Between November 6 and 8, 2026, motorists paid ₹40.48 lakh in fines, settling 3,250 challans through 2,440 transactions.

As part of the festive promotion, the platform offered discounts of up to 70% on its service fees. It also introduced a facility allowing users to gift challan payments to friends and family members, enabling them to clear pending traffic fines as a Diwali gesture.

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On average, each transaction covered around 1.3 challans, with the average payment amount standing at approximately ₹1,245 per challan. Several motorists also used the offer to clear multiple outstanding fines in a single transaction, often covering more than one vehicle within their families.

What the festive data shows - Helmet-less riding is the most common violation. It accounts for 81,480 challans, more than twice the next category, parking violations (35,070). Disobeying the orders of an authority came third with 30,720. Together, these three make up nearly 1.5 lakh challans, or about 16% of all challans added during the campaign.

- Commercial vehicles lead. Of the challans with vehicle details recorded, goods carriers had the most: 16,810, or about 36%. Cars followed with 12,270 (26%), then two-wheelers with 8,770 (19%).

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- Uttar Pradesh dominates, but Guwahati breaks in. Among challans that could be traced to a city, Noida had the most (19,620), followed by Ghaziabad (14,120). Together, the two NCR cities account for more than one in five traced challans. Guwahati is third with 12,440, ahead of Lucknow (10,610) and Varanasi (7,990).

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

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