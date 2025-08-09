Subscribe

Gurugram boy killed by friends over alleged body shaming, found in school washroom

Gurugram Police arrested two men for the murder of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a school washroom. 

Updated9 Aug 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Police have also recovered a pair of scissors and a stone used in the commission of the crime. (Representative image)
Gurugram Police have arrested two men for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man, whose body was found hidden in the washroom of a government school in Jatauli village, officials said on Friday. 

“Police have also recovered a pair of scissors and a stone used in the commission of the crime,” they said, as reported by PTI.

On August 4, the body of Karna alias Tinda with multiple injury marks was found lying in the washroom of the government school. A case was registered at the Pataudi police station based on a complaint lodged by a teacher of the school.

Following a probe, a team led by ASI Pradeep Kumar arrested the two accused on Thursday, who have been identified as Akash alias Gullu (21) and Shiv Kumar (21), both residents of Jatauli village.

During the initial probe, it was found that Akash killed Karna by stabbing him with scissors, while Shiv hit him with a stone.

After the attack, the two accused hid Karn’s body in the school’s washroom and fled the scene, officials said. Police initially struggled to identify the body due to decomposition, as reported by NDTV.

“Police are questioning the accused to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” a police spokesperson said.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The case highlights the extreme consequences of bullying and body shaming among youth.
  • It underscores the importance of addressing mental health and social pressures in schools.
  • The incident calls for community awareness and preventive measures to combat violence.
 
