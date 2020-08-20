NEW DELHI : Haryana Police on Thursday asked the residents of a four-storey building in Gurugram after the house bent on one side, following heavy downpour in the region.

The building is located in Sector 46 of Gurugram. The place where the building was situated was severely flooded. The roads were also waterlogged.

In another incident, a part of the road caved in near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram today morning, following heavy rainfall. The area has been cordoned off.

Rains continued to lash the national capital and neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas.

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall. On an average, the city gauges 11.3 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on August 19 to 8.30 am on August 20 every year.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, said moderate rains will continue till Friday morning. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease and the city will witness on and off light rains.

Another spell of moderate rain will begin from August 25, Srivastava said.

The flooding was particularly severe in Gurgaon, where roads turned into small rivers and parks resembled swimming pools.

The rains also crippled electricity supply in many areas. Civic bodies reported incidents of uprooting of trees in a few areas due to the rains.

