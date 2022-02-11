Gurugram: The builder of a residential tower has been booked after a portion of it collapsed, killing one person and trapping two, according to news agency PTI.

The report said the builder of Chintels Paradiso has been booked on the complaint of the husband of the woman who was killed in the incident on Thursday night.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has ordered the inquiry. “Special inquiry team has been constituted and it will look into the allegations of negligence. Rescue operations are underway," Yadav said as per news agency.

On Thursday evening, the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in sector 109 came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said that an FIR had been registered and probe was on. "Action will be taken as per the law".

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the builder and construction contractor under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) at the Bajghera police station.

