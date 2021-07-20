Gurugram: Haryana Government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram on Sunday.

Financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for those injured in the incidents has also been announced by the state government.

Gurugram building collapse

Two people died after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area on Sunday. "The building was a warehouse of a company. It was not in good condition. Some labourers were in the building when the incident took place," said a local, Pawan who reported the incident to the police.

Earlier, DCP Rajiv Deswal had informed about the building collapse and had said that the fire brigade and police department were carrying out the rescue operation.

"We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation," DCP Deswal had said.

