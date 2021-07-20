Gurugram building collapse: Haryana govt announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh

Gurugram building collapse: Haryana govt announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh1 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Two people died after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area on Sunday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Two people died after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area on Sunday
Gurugram: Haryana Government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram on Sunday.
Gurugram: Haryana Government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram on Sunday.
Financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for those injured in the incidents has also been announced by the state government.
Financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for those injured in the incidents has also been announced by the state government.
Gurugram building collapse
Two people died after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area on Sunday. "The building was a warehouse of a company. It was not in good condition. Some labourers were in the building when the incident took place," said a local, Pawan who reported the incident to the police.
Earlier, DCP Rajiv Deswal had informed about the building collapse and had said that the fire brigade and police department were carrying out the rescue operation.
"We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation," DCP Deswal had said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!